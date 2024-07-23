Pain relief promised with 'breakthrough' physio care product

RELIEF FROM ACHES AND PAINS: Indirah and Jay ofrasio with their iTeraCare products

Filipino community leaders Jay and Indirah Ofrasio are launching a new business sure to be given the thumbs-up by anyone suffering from aching joints and pains.

Their iTeraCare product provides relief from muscle stiffness, muscle strain and sciatica as well as reducing fatigue and strengthening metabolism, says Jay.

"iTeraCare products are not medical devices," explains registered nurse Indirah. "These are simply blowers that emit teraHertz frequency resulting in improved blood circulation and cellular function. When teraHertz frequency is radiated into the cells, it rapidly transforms energy into the body and activate inert cells."

You can learn more about iTeraCare online or by requesting a home visit by contacting WhatsApp 07772-227867 or +353879124644.