Pearse’s GAC raise almost £20k for local charities

A NORTH Belfast GAA club have raised almost £20,000 for two popular charities thanks to a major fundraising drive.

Cumann an Phiarsaigh/Patrick Pearses GAC, based on the Cliftonville Road, recently returned to action following another pre-season of restrictions but staff and players have been using their time well to raise money for charity.

Alongside the wider North Belfast GAA community, Pearses members were heavily involved with North Belfast Community Foodbank in community efforts to support local families throughout the last year and wanted to continue these efforts into the new year.

Cumann an Phiarsaigh 1951 - 2021



This year marks our 70th anniversary. To mark the milestone we will be taking a trip down memory lane with some archive footage from throughout the club's history.



Keep an eye on our social media pages and you might even see some familar faces! pic.twitter.com/UZYlD0FlkC — Na Piarsaigh CLG (@patrickpearses) May 22, 2021

Senior player Michael Bannon initially asked teammates to sponsor him as he undertook to run 100 miles during April to raise money for Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues (TAMHI). Eventually 16 people signed up to the challenge and began to pound the streets.

Given the prevalence of mental health issues locally in North Belfast and across Ireland, coupled with many of their own experiences, the club sought to support an organization which works on the ground in addressing one of the major issues facing society at present.

By the end of the month, the runners raised an impressive £8,500 for TAMHI and this will help fund a local charity which has worked tirelessly alongside a range of organisations in promoting positive mental health and raising awareness of wider issues surrounding it.

This fundraising drive also ran parallel with clubman Conor Henry’s Brave the Shave in solidarity with his daughter as she receives treatment for Leukemia. Conor’s appeal in aid of The Children’s Cancer Unit at RVH raised over £11,000.

In total, the two campaigns have raised nearly £20k for two local charities and highlight the importance of community to the GAA and clubs such as Pearses GAC.

A spokesperson for TAMHI charity said: “The effort from Pearses has been nothing short of phenomenal and we cannot wait to get behind them and are extremely proud their new shirt will have the TAMHI logo on it to raise mental health awareness.”

As league fixtures appear on the horizon, the club are all looking forward to the summer and brighter days ahead.