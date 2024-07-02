PIC OF THE DAY: From Palestine to Palestine Street

Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp

Photo by Thomas McMullan

Palestinian artist Taqi Spateen leaves his mark with this beautiful mural on Palestine Street in the Holylands area of Belfast

Sign up to the daily Belfastmedia briefing to stay up to date with everything Belfast Subscribe to Belfast Media

Donate to BelfastMedia.com today to ensure that this website remains free now, free forever Donate

Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Andersonstown News/North Belfast News, Teach Basil, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast BT17 0LT