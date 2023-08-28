WATCH: Day-trippers invited to paddle their own canoe in Bangor's Pickie Pool

PICKIE PARK: The Disco Ducks and the Pickie Swans at the Pickie Park

PICKIE Park in Bangor is a rollercoaster of a day out for families featuring rides and attractions for all the family.

Attractions include the famous Disco Ducks for children and Pickie Swans which are pedal boats for gleaming across the water. Children can also make use of a wide array of amusements including the Pickie Puffer miniature train or the Pickie Flume which is a world class water slide and ride.

ALL ABOARD: Family fun is waiting to be had on the Pickie Puffer

Day-trippers can try out Pickie Golf to experience a few rounds of crazy golf or have a wonderful lunch in the Pickie Café.

GLIDE: Views of Bangor Bay are to be had from the Pickie Swans

Located at the gateway to Bangor’s Marine Gardens, the park offers beautiful views over a delightful stretch of the North Down coast which is also ideal for summer walks with views of Bangor Bay and the Antrim Hills.

SPLASH: Splash Pads at the Pickie Park

Pickie Park has been rated as one of the North’s most popular visitor attractions with Disco Ducks being cherished by children of all ages. Kids can also enjoy the watery fun of the Splash Pads or climb and breeze past on the Pickie Puffer for a narrow-gauge railway journey around the colourful landscape.