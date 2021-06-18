A PILOT music event in the South has been met with mixed results over the past few days. First, the basics: Singer-songwriters James Vincent McMorrow and Sorcha Richardson, plus a crew of 40-plus live industry officials, played an organised gig in Iveagh Gardens in Dublin.
Patrons were sectioned in a socially distanced manner. All safe, all good, right? Whilst the face of this might look fantastic, reports of issues with ticket allotment (it seems the elected officials who barely hid their contempt for the arts over the last year had zero problem securing tickets) and of any necessary testing at the event call the spirit of what happened into dispute. Good for the crew and artists, get your wages, but the optics of what could be seen as a PR stunt by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil shouldn’t be ignored.
Last week we looked at some of the best upcoming shows to look forward to – bands that spanned genres and venues across Belfast – in preparation for the upcoming roaring 20s-esque return to live entertainment. Therefore, it’s only fair for me to do a thorough examination of some of the most interesting new releases from bands who’ll also be going on tour in the coming year. Keep in mind that this list is far from exhaustive, and more of a snapshot of some of the rare gems coming out in vinyl and CD. Remember to buy local!
First off is Belfast’s own Dea Matrona. The trio is a call back to the blues-tipped hard rock of the ’70s, and have seen plenty of time going viral for their busking covers of Fleetwood Mac and AC/DC. Their latest track ‘Stamp On It’ is an original and a call back to petrol-dipped glass bottle rock and roll. With pre-orders available for the vinyl edition of their upcoming EP, this is a must-have for the headbangers of the world.
Next is The Zen Arcade and their concept vinyl EP. Currently sitting in the Top 10 Chart for vinyl sales, the former Strypes members combine groovy rhythms, 80s vocals and indie rock on their A-side ‘High Fidelity’. Meanwhile, the B-side features a full 20-minute podcast of the same name featuring the band members discussing the track. A new way to enjoy the music and thoroughly worth your time. The band announced a ‘sold-out’ online tour earlier this week. Cheeky.
Then there’s the band TRÚ, whose album ‘No Fixed Abode’ might just be the most arresting concept of the year. A supergroup of musicians, Michael Mormecha (Mojo Fury), Dónal Kearney and Zach Trouton, TRÚ take folk and blend it with alt-rock tones, indie-folk and Irish traditional. Based on the trio of mystic poets who roamed Ireland in ancient times, the band are influenced by Bob Dylan, Clannad, Snowpoet and Japanese Snow Spirits (yes you read that correctly). Miss at your peril.
All of these albums are a few weeks in the tooth at this point, but despite Spotify’s insistence that you move constantly on to the next new artist, I implore you to give each of them your time and patience. You’ll be richly rewarded. But, as always, we end the column with a look at some of the best new singles, EP’s and albums released this week.
Two, in particular, grabbed my attention this week. Coming out of the eclectic Hausu Records in Cork is the debut EP from Arthur Valentine, ‘Splitscreen’. A liquid blend of electronic, pop, alternative and R&B, the EP is accompanied by a playable game of the same name. An online racer inspired by ’90s games of the same type, don’t let the gimmick belie how fantastic the production and songwriting on Valentine’s debut is.
Also worthy a few spins this week is ‘In LA.’ by the band milk. Heavily inspired by the electro pop-rock of The 1975, milk have their hands on the pulse of what modern pop music needs to sound like. Addictive stuff.