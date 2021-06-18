IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Stamp On It with Belfast trio Dea Matrona

A PILOT music event in the South has been met with mixed results over the past few days. First, the basics: Singer-songwriters James Vincent McMorrow and Sorcha Richardson, plus a crew of 40-plus live industry officials, played an organised gig in Iveagh Gardens in Dublin.



Patrons were sectioned in a socially distanced manner. All safe, all good, right? Whilst the face of this might look fantastic, reports of issues with ticket allotment (it seems the elected officials who barely hid their contempt for the arts over the last year had zero problem securing tickets) and of any necessary testing at the event call the spirit of what happened into dispute. Good for the crew and artists, get your wages, but the optics of what could be seen as a PR stunt by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil shouldn’t be ignored.

