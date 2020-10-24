WATCH: Pizzabaker steps up in challenging times

KEEPING West Belfast customers and their families ‘well fed’ since opening their doors, the Andersonstown Pizzabaker team are continuing to provide their first class service and product in the most challenging of circumstances.



A familiar face to many in the Lámh Dhearg family, store manager Margaret Lynch says her team hope to do more with their charity partner, Suicide Awareness and Support Group (SASG), once Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed again.



“Covid restrictions have meant that we have been unable to be involved as much as would like with SASG, they provide such a vital service to our local community, it was a no brainer in choosing them to partner with us when we set out on this venture.

“We hope to be able to do a lot more when restrictions are finally lifted,” she said. On leading the Pizzabaker team, Margaret spoke of how it has been “a very challenging, yet hugely rewarding experience to date”.





“When you truly believe in your product you strive to ensure that the quality is always excellent and consistent and I believe that the people of the road deserve to taste the Pizzabaker difference, from our fresh dough to our fresh meats.



“We have bonded really well as a team. We have a huge network of support from our CEO Sean Largey, also born and bred in Andersonstown, to local investors and the founders of Pizzbaker in Norway,” she said. “Hopefully we will continue to expand our Pizzabaker family throughout the city in the not too distant future.”

Derriaghy’s Pizzabaker team member Marisa spoke of how Pizzabker is like “a second family”.



“I love being able to interact with the public and try to connect with them as customer service in my opinion is what makes a business. Having our customers coming into the Andersonstown branch and asking how their day was and listening to them really brings a smile to my face.



“At Pizzabaker there is something on our menu for everyone. Working there my favourite is the ‘Hot Veggie’ and the family deal in my opinion is such good value for the amount of food you get,” she laughed.