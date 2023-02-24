Police officer injured after being dragged along Antrim Road

A POLICE officer has been injured after being dragged along the ground after responding to reports of a stolen vehicle.

A blue Saab was reported stolen from the Tober Park area of Cullybackey on Thursday, (February 23).

Later that evening police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Brookhill Avenue area of North Belfast.

Shortly before 9.30pm police observed the car in the forecourt area of a petrol station on the Antrim Road.

As officers approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, he reversed at speed and dragged an officer along the ground before making off and colliding with another car.

“The officer sustained injuries to both his knees and hands and required hospital treatment."

Inspector Adams said: "It is completely unacceptable what happened and he was injured just for doing his job.

"This is a prime example of dangerous and reckless driving and it could have had the most serious of consequences for our officer and the public.

“Police received a further report that the vehicle had collided with another car further up the Antrim Road that had been observed driving erratically prior to the collision. Officers attended and two men were arrested.

“A 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm and a number of driving offences including, aggravated vehicle taking in which a vehicle is driven dangerously, two counts of aggravated vehicle causing damage to another vehicle, no driving licence or insurance and driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

“Meanwhile, a 24-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking causing injury, two counts of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle and aggravated vehicle taking in which a vehicle is driven dangerously.

“Both men remain in police custody at this time, assisting officers with enquiries.

“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened or has dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries, to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1764 of 23/02/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.