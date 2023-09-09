Police search for handcuffed man in West Belfast who escaped custody

POLICE are searching for a man who escaped police custody on Saturday.

The man – who had been arrested in connection with a burglary – was handcuffed when he absconded.

Inspector Ferguson said: “The man was arrested at approximately 12.15 today, Saturday 9th September, following the report of a burglary in the Falls Road area, but absconded from police custody a short time later.

“He is described as being in his 20s, with dark hair and was wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt and handcuffed to the front.

“We are advising the public to not approach the man but to call 999 immediately if seen.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.