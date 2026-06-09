A NEW survey which found that 56 per cent of respondents agreed that the Irish language adds a “richness and diversity” to life in the North has been welcomed.

The 2025 Northern Ireland Life and Times (NILT) survey from ARK, a joint Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University initiative, is an annual survey recording public attitudes to key social issues.

The latest survey found that 56 per cent of respondents believe the Irish language and 45 per cent believe that Ulster-Scots, both add to the richness and diversity of the North.

1,244 adults aged 18 years or over gave their opinion on issues affecting their lives, including AI; the criminal justice system; integrated education; abortion; relationships with different communities living here and gender-based violence.

Support for language learning in schools was also evident in the survey, with 45 per cent of respondents saying that learning Irish in school benefits children, while 31 per cent said the same about Ulster-Scots.

The survey also identified notable differences across age groups and gender.

Respondents aged 18-44 were generally the most supportive of Irish language initiatives, while support for Ulster-Scots was strongest among those aged 25-44.

Women were more supportive than men of the inclusion in the school curriculum of Irish (48 per cent, compared with 42 per cent among men) and Ulster-Scots (34 per cent, compared with 29 per cent among men, aw well as increased promotion from the Northern Ireland Executive.

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly said the survey is a clear sign of the positive impact An Ghaeilge has on life.

“I warmly welcome the survey results published today, which highlight the positive impact the Irish language has on the richness and diversity of life here in the North," she said.

“In recent years, our communities have witnessed a remarkable cultural revival, with the growth of An Ghaeilge continuing to gather momentum across society.

“Our indigenous language is a shared part of our heritage, and its continued resurgence is both encouraging and something we should all take pride in.

“Significant progress has been made, including the appointment of the Irish Language Commissioner and the adoption by Belfast City Council of the most progressive Irish language policy on this island.

“These are important milestones, but there is much more still to be done.

“With 56 per cent of respondents agreeing that the Irish language has a positive impact on life here, these findings provide further evidence that Gordon Lyons and the DUP must end their delay and publish the long-awaited Irish language strategy.

“The message from the public is clear. People recognise the positive role that the Irish language plays in enriching our society, strengthening communities and celebrating our shared cultural heritage."

Dr O’Boyle from Queen University said: “The results of the NILT 2025 Survey have given us a really interesting picture of attitudes to the Irish language and to Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture.

"It reveals that there is robust positive public support for the Irish language and Ulster-Scots as a way of enriching life in Northern Ireland.”

The full Northern Ireland Life and Times (NILT) Survey results are available here.