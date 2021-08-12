FÉILE 2021: Once boasting over 3,000 members per church, the Presbyterian Meeting Houses of Belfast have all but disappeared

YE SHALL BE BORN AGAIN: The Empire Music Hall operates in a former Presbyterian church

Historian Tom Huntley hosted a virtual walking tour for Féile fans on Thursday around the Lost Presbyterian Meetings Houses of 19th Century Belfast.

While Presbyterian churches maintain a presence in inner-city Belfast, it is much diminished, he said.

In 1808, Linenhall Street Reformed Presbyterian Church was established at the back of what is now the BBC Building.

In 1823, the minister of this church died and a vote was taken to elect a new minister. The majority voted for John Alexander while a minority voted for James Dick. In 1825, the minority withdrew to worship at Knockbracken Reformed Prebsyterian Church. In 1832, they became the second Reformed Presbyterian congregation in Belfast. Two years later, they established a new church on College Street South, renamed Grosvenor Road in 1916.

In 1875 Linenhall Street Reformed Presbyterian left the city and moved to 42 Botanic Avenue. After its closure, it was reborn in 1987 as the Empire Music Hall.

In 1897, the congregation decided to demolish the building and build a new one behind Glengall Place. The last service was on 5 August 1900 and the first service followed the following month in their new building which was renamed Chancellor Memorial.

In 1972, Chancellor Memorial was rendered unfit for use and was later demolished. That congregation amalgamated with Dublin Road Reformed Presbyterian which is now known as Shaftsbury Square Reformed Presbyterian.

Historically it was considered necessary to plant another church if the current one exceeded membership numbers of over 3000.

Tom emphasised that church activities organised within congregations helped contribute towards community advancement. Whenever a church building closed, members retreated from the community and their beneficial community impact was lost.