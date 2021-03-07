WATCH: President Micheál D. Ó hUigínn launches Seachtain na Gaeilge

The international festival celebrating the Irish language will take place from March 1 – 17



Uachtarán na hÉireann, Micheál D. Ó hUigínn was joined by the ambassadors of this year’s festival Imelda May, Declan Hannon and Bláthnaid Treacy to launch Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia 2021.

The event was streamed live on the organisation’s Facebook page, @SnaGaeilge, at 20:00 on Monday March 1st. Following President Higgins' talk at the opening of the festival, Niamh Ní Chróinín hosted a panel with the ambassadors, chatting about all things music, sport and Gaeilge.



Uachtarán na hÉireann, Micheál D. Ó hUigínn says: “While many of us have the opportunity to use our Irish regularly, there is a real value in having an annual festival to encourage those who are new to the language, or who have not used what they have for some time. Irish is such a beautiful, expressive medium of communication, that connects us so deeply with our surroundings, with our past with nature and with each other.”



Imelda May, Ambassador of Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia says: “For Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia I want to be an ambassador for people like me, people who have struggled with Irish in the past but have a huge interest in learning more of the language. I want people to join me on my journey with the language, to build up their confidence and to use whatever Gaeilge they have without worrying about making mistakes."

GRATEFUL

Orlaith Nic Ghearailt, Manager of Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia says: “We’re extremely grateful to have Uachtarán na hÉireann launch this year’s Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia festival. It’s great to have him support the language and the hundreds of community groups who are making this year’s festival happen. Despite all the Covid restrictions, this year’s online festival has lots of events for everyone.”

The annual Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia festival is the biggest international Irish language festival and takes place every year in March. This year’s festival runs from 1st – 17th of March with thousands of activities taking place all over the world to celebrate Ireland’s native tongue. A full list of Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia events and activities can be accessed from: www.snag.ie.



The festival has been organised by Conradh na Gaeilge since 1902 and we are most grateful for the support the festival receives from Foras na Gaeilge and Energia.