Primary school children showcase their musical talents in Colin Town Square

A UNIQUE project is bringing classical music to over 1,000 children from primary schools across Belfast.

The Crescendo Project, run by the Ulster Orchestra is a long term, immersive collaboration which aims to give pupils access to high quality musical education throughout their primary school years and encourages confidence in their early stages of development. Its aim is to target areas marked with social deprivation in an attempt to nourish the young people with interaction and teamwork.

The four Belfast schools taking part this year were Good Shepherd PS, Malvern PS, Holy Holy Evangelists' PS and Wheatfield PS. Affiliated with the project are Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, Shankill Children’s Zone and Queen’s University Innovation Zones.

This June, there will be four celebratory events encompassing all primary school years from P1 to P7 with a total of 1,060 pupils in participation before a final event at the Ulster Hall.

On Wednesday, children from Holy Evangelists' and Good Shepherd Primary Schools in West Belfast showcased their musical talents alongside the renowned Ulster Orchestra in a vibrant performance at Colin Town Square as part of the Crescendo outreach project.

Good Shepherd PS Principal Damian O’Neill said: “Since its inception the children of Good Shepherd have benefited immensely from the Crescendo project.

"The importance of the project encourages the children’s confidence and pride that they enjoy as a result of learning and performing musical instruments."

Annie Armstrong, Neighbourhood Renewal Manager at Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, called for the future of the project to be secured.

"There is always a struggle for funding however we are talking with the Education Authority and Executive Office to secure permanent funding," she added.