'Progress being made' on West Belfast bilingual traffic signs

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins has welcomed the progress that is being made on a pilot scheme to provide traffic signs in both Irish and English in the Gaeltacht Quarter of West Belfast.

The pilot is being developed with input from Forbairt Feirste, and the sign layouts are being designed using guidance provided by Conradh na Gaeilge.

Minister Kimmins said: “I am committed to promoting the Irish language as widely as possible within my remit so am pleased to confirm that we are making good progress on the development of the bilingual road traffic sign pilot in the Gaeltacht Quarter in Belfast.

“As we celebrate Seachtain na Gaelige, this is an important and positive development to demonstrate my support for the Irish language as a living language used daily by this thriving community, and the actions being taken by my Department.”

A survey of the pilot area identified 93 upright traffic signs and 35 worded road markings. The majority of signs and markings relate to bus lanes, with the remainder being a mix of mainly parking and direction signs.

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly said the news was "hugely positive".

"I also welcome the engagement Minister Kimmins has had with Conradh na Gaeilge on this signage to ensure it exemplifies best practice," she added. “The Irish language is thriving in communities throughout Ireland, and it is only right that we continue to increase its visibility and accessibility for all.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the energetic revival of the language.”