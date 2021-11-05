Queen's University commits to net-zero carbon target 'as soon as possible'

QUEEN'S University has committed to develop an action plan to reach a net-zero carbon target "as soon as possible".

With the UN's COP26 Climate Conference underway in Glasgow, the university has launched a plan to encourage and enable sustainable research projects, to enhance its teaching and course provision on climate issues, and to encourage staff and students to become advocates for the environment.

However, the University has not specified a target date for reaching net-zero carbon emissions.

In 2017, Queen's University announced it would disinvest from fossil fuels following a student campaign. Two years earlier students from 'Fossil Free QUB' had occupied part of an administration building in protest against the policy.

Following pressure from the campaign, the university said it would remove investment from extraction and production companies by 2025.

Speaking about this week's announcement, Queen’s University’s President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ian Greer, said: “I am delighted today to be able to pledge this commitment to doing what we can as a university to play our part in tackling the global climate emergency. We will build upon our success to date in tackling climate change and, as a major civic university, develop a plan to enable us to continue on our journey towards reaching net-zero carbon emissions as soon as possible."

Professor Juliana Early, from the WTECH Research Centre at Queen’s, said: “As I head over to Glasgow to be on a panel as part of COP26, I feel great pride in the university’s commitment here today. Harnessing the talent within the university and its research strengths positions us to drive change through new discoveries and sustainable ways of living."

Chloe Ferguson, the Students’ Union Campaigns and Engagement Officer, said: “We are delighted to hear that Queen’s is taking action to help play its part in tackling the climate emergency. We in the Students’ Union have, for years, urged the university to commit to investment and take action that meets the challenge of the climate crisis. I’m thrilled to see that the student voice has played, and will continue to play, a key part in Queen’s committing to help create a sustainable future for all. Our student body is passionate about securing the future of our planet and we look forward to seeing this action plan deliver real change in the months and years to come."

Meanwhile, a group of students will take part in 'feeder march' ahead of this Saturday's COP26 march in Belfast.

Organised by the COP26 Coalition, student demonstration will depart from QUB University Road, making its way to Cornmarket.

The main march will depart Cornmarket at 12pm, heading for City Hall.