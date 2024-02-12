Radio co-founder on right wavelength at Raidió Fáilte salute

The outgoing head finance director of Irish language station Raidió Fáilte was on the right wavelength last week as she picked up the inaugural St Bridget's Day award.

Máire Nic Fhionnachtaigh has spent four decades-plus leading grassroots efforts to promote the Irish language, playing a central role in the daily Gaeilge paper Lá, the cultural hub at Broadway Cultúrlann McAdam-Ó Fiaich and, latterly, as co-founder of the trailblazing community radio station Raidió Fáilte.

At a presentation in the Falls Road premises of Raidió Fáilte on 1 February, Irish speakers from across the city heard Máire had kept the flag flying for the Irish language from her days at Queen's University in the late seventies.

MOLADH: Full house for Máire Mhic Sheáin tribute to Radio dynamo Máire Nic Fhionnachtaigh

Máire Mhic Sheáin, a former teacher at Bunscoil Phobal Feirste and one of the pioneers of the Shaws Road Gaeltacht led plaudits to the Raidió Fáilte veteran recalling Máire Nic Fhionnachtaigh's crucial contribution to the efforts of two generations of Irish activists.

Presenting Gradam Raidió Fáilte to Máire, former Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster Áine Ní Churráin said (in Irish) that she was delighted to be associated with the accolade for Máire. "You are an exemplar young women across the country can look to," she said (in Irish).

Accepting her inaugural award, Máire Nic Fhionnachtaigh said she was thrilled at plans to present the award annually on St Bridget's Day to a female leader of the Irish language community.

"Women are performing heroics in every aspect of Irish language life," she said (in Irish). "And I am delighted to hear that their amazing work will now be recognised every St Bridget's Day."