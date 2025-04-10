EXCLUSIVE: US Dockers' dig deep for Irish language youth club with £500,000 pledge

A battling band of American dockworkers are set to do some heavy-lifting for a West Belfast Irish language youth club which has had to put new-build plans on hold due to a funding shortfall.

In what may be the single largest donation ever from the U.S. to a West Belfast community group, the famously pro-Irish peace process Longshoremens' union is pledging to contribute the entire £500,000 that Glór na Móna in the Upper Springfield needs to green light work on their Croí na Carraige project.

As a gesture of thanks, the groundbreaking Gaeilge youth club, will name the new hall after International Longshoremen's Association President Harold Daggett, a descendant of 19th Century emigrants from Belfast whose motto is "never back down".

Having learnt of the youth club's plight after a delegation from the US visited the Glór na Móna project during last October's Belfast International Homecoming, the International Longshoremen's Association stepped forward to save the day.

In a passionate appeal to the ILA membership for donations — which has already brought in $200k (£155k) from union 'Locals' — ILA Vice President Dennis Daggett (a son of Harold) said the Glór na Móna youth club resonated with the union's core values. "I want to speak from the heart about an initiative that reaches beyond our docks, our jurisdictions and our shores — but brings us right back to who we are," he wrote.

"Glór na Móna, a grassroots organisation that embodies the very spirit of our movement — uplifting the working class through education, empowerment and pride. This project is more than just a building. It's a symbol of unity across oceans that reflects our Irish-American heritage, our history on the piers of Manhattan, our fierce defence of working people and our shared belief that every child deserves a chance - no matter where they’re born."

Over recent months, the Glór na Móna team has been working behind the scenes with ILA leaders to seal the historic funding deal – with former West Belfast Sinn Féin MP Gerry Adams, who enjoys warm relations with the US union movement, playing a key role.

“On behalf of everyone at Glór na Móna we want to say a huge go raibh míle maith agaibh to the International Longshoremen’s Association for their incredible decision to support our Croí na Carraige project," said Glór na Móna director Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh. "Many of us in Ireland, followed and commended the ILA landmark strike and union victory last year where they brought the US ports to a standstill on behalf of worker rights. In addition, West Belfast Gaels of a previous generation are also indebted to the Longshoremen for their solidarity one-day boycott back in 1981 in support of Bobby Sands during the Hunger Strikes. Their support now for a different generation will enable us to bridge the funding gap for the Croí na Carraige project."

Feargal added: “We have planning permission to build a purpose-built youth, community and heritage facility on the site – Croí na Carraige. We have been successful in securing £1million but phase one of the building is coming in at circa £1.6m so we are still £600k short. The Department for Communities and the Department of Education have told us they have no money available to support our bid but we believe the funding is there if those with power and responsibility make our young people a priority.

"We are currently at breaking point. We cater for over 200 young Gaels every week and our current facilities here are simply not big enough for our youth projects. It’s over 27 years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and our young people are still being housed in temporary mobile cabins. The lack of facilities here and space are really hindering the development of our young people and the expansion of our services to meet their needs.

"It is simply not good enough. We can’t wait about any longer and were forced to begin raising money ourselves. The Longshoremen follow the same Shaws Road dictum of ‘na hAbair é, déan é’, in their approach to trade union activism and we are indebted to them for coming to us in our hour of need. Their intervention is an inspirational example of international solidarity at its best."

You can donate to the Croí na Carraige fundraiser here.