Radius is hiring – Recruitment Open Days at Glenalina Lodge

IF you’re looking for a meaningful career where you can make a real difference in people’s lives, a role as a carer could be perfect for you. Radius Housing is giving you the chance to find out more about what working as a carer is like at their Housing with Care Recruitment Open Days in the newly refurbished Glenalina Lodge in West Belfast.



On Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th January between 10am and 3pm, anyone interested in finding out more about can drop into Glenalina Lodge on the Springfield Road, where Radius staff will be on hand to discuss the career opportunities on offer and answer any questions you might have about what it's like to work in social care.



Following a £4 million refurbishment, Glenalina Lodge now offers modern, state-of-the-art facilities for residents. To continue providing exceptional care, Radius Housing is aiming to hire new staff in a range of full and part-time roles, including Care & Support Assistants (days and nights). There is even the opportunity to undertake an interview on the day with Radius’ HR Team.



Speaking ahead of the open days, Graeme Beatty, Manager at Glenalina Lodge, said: “Working in social care is not only incredibly rewarding but also offers opportunities for personal growth, career development, and a chance to build strong connections with residents and colleagues.

Glenalina Lodge

"Working at Radius Housing means being part of a dedicated team that truly makes a difference in people’s lives. With our modern facilities and supportive environment, it’s a place where you can thrive and build a fulfilling career. If you’re interested come along to Glenalina Lodge and find out more.”



For more information, or for anyone unable to attend the events on the days, please contact Graeme Beatty at graeme.beatty@radiushousing.org.