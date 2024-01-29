Rain, hail or snow: Caitríona to present the weather on TG4

SOUTH Antrim woman Caitríona Nic an tSaoir has joined TG4’s weather and continuity team.

Caitríona was raised bilingually by her parents in the rural community of Creggan. Singing, Irish dancing and attending annual Gaeltacht courses in Machaire Rabhartaigh in Co Donegal all contributed to her love for Irish language and culture. An avid lover of GAA sports, Caitríona holds all-county and provincial medals in camogie and football with her club Kickhams Creggan.

Having qualified as a primary school teacher from St Mary’s University College in Belfast, Caitríona spent two years teaching in the Middle East and travelling, before moving home to teach in Gaelscoil an tSeanchaí, Co Derry, up until 2022.

During the pandemic, like many others, she was inspired to change career and joined the Communications Department in TG4 in 2022. She recently completed a master’s in Management & Digital Business through the medium of Irish with DCU. When TG4 announced it was recruiting for a panel of weather and continuity presenters, Caitríona saw this as an exciting opportunity to further develop her media skills and was delighted to be appointed.

Seo chugaibh... Láithreoirí Aimsire Nua TG4😍



Caitríona Nic an tSaoir agus Darragh Ó Caoimh 🌞 🌦️ ☂️



📸: Martina Regan pic.twitter.com/DNbMOG2qUO — Aimsir TG4 🌈 (@AimsirTG4) January 24, 2024

She explained: "I would have grown up watching TG4 at home all the time, so this is a full circle moment to go from watching the shows and watching the likes of Cáitlín, Mairéad and Fiona on the weather, never dreaming I’d present them to being on screen."

Caitríona will be joined by another new presenter, Darragh Ó Caoimh from Cork.