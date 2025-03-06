Rathmore student Eoin developing his ideas at Young Scientist Bootcamp

A RATHMORE sixth form student is taking part in the prestigious BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp this week.



Running at Nova UCD in Dublin, Eoin Rossney-Hyde from the school was a winner earlier this year of the ‘Best Northern Ireland Project’ at the 2025 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).’



Now in its 16th year, the Bootcamp was set up by BT Ireland, under its custodianship of the Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (YSTE) in 2010, to support BTYSTE finalists with turning their project ideas into commercial enterprises, under the guidance of BTYSTE alumni, BT Ireland mentors and expert judges. Since the Bootcamp began, several participants have gone on to create successful enterprises, including Protex AI, betterexaminations.ie, and Evervault.

This year, 30 students representing 12 counties from across Ireland are participating in the Bootcamp. The students will take part in a four-day programme that will include workshops on business development, marketing and commercialisation, as well as meet BTYSTE alumni who themselves have launched successful enterprises. On the final day, the students will pitch their project to an expert panel of judges.



Judges this year include Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland, Dr Tony Scott, co-founder of the BTYSTE, Anne-Marie Turley, Head of Fintech, Finance & Cybersecurity at Enterprise Ireland, and Brian O’Donovan, Work and Technology Correspondent at RTÉ.



Dr Tony Scott, co-founder of the Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, said “I am delighted to represent the Board of the Young Scientist at Nova UCD to welcome 30 of the BTYSTE finalists to the 16th BT Young Scientist Bootcamp this week. The level of talent that we see at Bootcamp every year is fantastic, and I have no doubt that the 2025 participants will go on to make a big impact on their futures.



"The Bootcamp, originally developed by BT Ireland, is just one initiative that was established under the organisation’s custodianship of the exhibition in the last 25 years. While BT Ireland’s journey with the YSTE will conclude this week, the organisation’s legacy with the exhibition will forever endure”.