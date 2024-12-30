Ring in the New Year from the Cultúrlann on TG4

LE CHÉILE: Doireann Ní Ghlacáin and Dáithí Ó Sé on the Falls Road making their way to Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich where they host a New Year’s Eve party, ‘Fáilte 2025’ which will be broadcast on TG4

ON New Year’s Even Dáithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin will bring their now traditional New Year’s gathering to the Cultúrlann on the Falls Road where they will host a party full of music and song to bring in the New Year.

Fáilte 2025 features some of the best acts around, including Ríoghnach Connolly with Alison Crossey, young Armagh singer Piaras Ó Lorcáin with Bláithín Mhic Cana, Belfast’s own John McSherry, Francie McIlduff and Brendan Quinn as well as the legendary Moya Brennan and her band.

The New Year’s Eve show will also drop in to the famous Cobblestone in Dublin where Fiachna Ó Braonáin is joined by Meave Mulligan with Andrew Hendy of the Marywallopers, Liam O’Connor, Libby McCrohan and Paddy McEvoy, and Aoife Scott.

Síle Seoige will be out in the West in Indreabhán

Over in the west, Síle Seoige is in Tí Chualáin in Indreabhán, Co. Galway where she is joined by Na Fíréin who are celebrating 40 years. Also on stage are Róisín Seoige and IMLÉ, and musicians Conor Connolly, Sorcha Costello and Pádraig Ó Dubhghaill.

Don’t miss this great gathering of singers and musicians to ring in the New Year, 11:30, December 31 on TG4.