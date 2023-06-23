Road closures in South Belfast this weekend ahead of Belsonic

THIS weekend will see a number of road closures in South Belfast due to the Belsonic music festival where top artists such as Lizzo, Sam Fender and Ben Nicky will play.

The PSNI have confirmed there will be road closures from Annadale Embankment to the Ravenhill Road junction by Ormeau Park between 4pm and midnight.

Chief Inspector Mark Roberts said: “Police have been working in partnership with the event organisers and various agencies in planning for Belsonic. We want to see everyone attending these shows to enjoy themselves while also obeying the law, acting responsibly and staying safe.

"The concert organisers have applied for a series of road closure orders which will see Annadale Embankment from the Ormeau Road junction through to the Ravenhill Road junction closed between 4pm and approximately midnight.

"The road will remain closed for a period after the concert, and we would ask you to bear this in mind if you are arranging a safe collection location with friends or relatives.

"If you are planning on driving to the event, please park your vehicle legally and ensure that it is not causing an obstruction to road users, pedestrians or local residents."

Chief Inspector Roberts also reminded concert goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the concert.

"We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons.

"Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – and if you need help during the evening, speak with event staff or the police."