ROWING: Mullin and Coulter claim gold at All-Ireland Championships

BELFAST rowers Patti Mullin and Giselle Coulter won gold in the Women’s Junior Irish double at the Ireland Championships in Cork last weekend.

Both rowers are based at Belfast Boat Club and travelled to the National Rowing Centre for the competition, beating 23 crews from all over the country to take home the winners’ pots.

This win closely follows a double gold win in Austria for Patti where she represented Ireland two weeks ago in the highly competitive European competition: Coupe de la Jeunesse.

Patti is proving her skill set on the Ireland team being able to win international and National gold in both rowing disciplines: sweep and sculling. Patti is 17, this is her second time representing her country internationally.

In 2015 she wore the Ireland one piece rowing in a quad at Home Countries Competition in Scotland.

Giselle Coulter took home silver in Austria rowing in a quad at Coupe Austria, she leaves Belfast soon to take a rowing scholarship place at UCLA in the US.