Rugby: Grosvenor RFC crowned 2025 champions of Bank of Ireland ‘Never Stop Competing’ challenge

The Grosvenor RFC team of Ben Davies, Dean Swift and Jack Kennedy with Matthew Cross from Bank of Ireland’s Andersonstown branch who presented the £10,000 prize, along with Sparky, the Ulster Rugby mascot INPHO

GROSVENOR RFC has emerged victorious following the final of the 2025 Bank of Ireland ‘Never Stop Competing’ challenge held at Kingspan Stadium on Friday, February 7.

Grosvenor RFC, represented by Ben Davies, Dean Swift and Jack Kennedy overcame their opponents from Belfast High School Former Pupils RFC during the ‘Never Stop Competing’ shootout at half-time in Ulster Rugby vs Queensland Reds match to claim the £10,000 prize for their club.

Bank of Ireland’s ‘Never Stop Competing’ challenge was open to rugby clubs from across Ulster, with teams testing their skills under a high-ball in a series of challenges, culminating in the final which saw Grosvenor RFC claim the honours. Matthew Cross from Bank of Ireland’s Andersonstown branch was on hand to present the winning team with their prize.

The ‘Never Stop Competing’ challenge, which takes place across all four provinces in 2025, is the latest Bank of Ireland initiative supporting local rugby clubs as sponsor of Ulster Rugby.

Bank of Ireland’s sponsorship of Ulster Rugby dates back to 1997, with a new deal recently announced stretching out to 2028 and marking over 30 years of commitment to the game across all levels in Ulster.

David Moore, Head of Sponsorship & CSR, Bank of Ireland said: “We were delighted to see the large participation from clubs across Ulster in the Never Stop Competing challenge and congratulate Grosvenor RFC’s Ben, Dean, and Jack on claiming the top prize of £10,000 for their club.

“Bank of Ireland’s sponsorship of Ulster Rugby aims to support the growth and development of the game from local schools and clubs all the way up to the men’s and women’s provincial sides, so that every rugby player in Ulster has the opportunity to #neverstopcompeting.”

