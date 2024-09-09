Safety campaign launched for new and returning students

WITH students arriving in Belfast this month, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University and Belfast Metropolitan College, has launched its student safety campaign.

The campaign aims to encourage safe and respectful behaviour.

Launching the campaign, Commander for South and East Belfast Superintendent Finola Dornan said: “We look forward to welcoming new and returning students to Belfast for the start of this academic year.

"The safety of students and the wellbeing of the wider local community is a priority for us. Your local police are here for you and will be working closely with partners across further and higher education campuses and Belfast City Council in the coming months.

"Our student safety campaign will provide crime prevention advice directly to students and across our social media channels.

"Officers will also be visible and accessible in the local community, reinforcing these messages and ensuring that we are there when needed. We will be working with partners on the ground to prevent harm and address any issues in the local area.

"As part of the Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan, we remain committed to creating safer spaces across all of our local communities. We know that it is an incredibly exciting time for our young people finding their own independence, many for the first time, but it can also be daunting."

Caroline Young, Vice-President for Students and Corporate Services at Queen’s University Belfast said: "The safety of the university’s students, staff and the local community is a main priority at Queen’s. As a major presence in the south Belfast area, we work in close partnership with community and statutory agencies – including the PSNI – and the student body, to deliver on our responsibility to be a good neighbour.

"We want our students to make the most of their time at University, and to enjoy themselves while taking ownership of their safety and protecting the safety of others. We also encourage our students to make use of the range of support services on offer."

Duncan Morrow, Director of Community Engagement at Ulster University, added: “It’s an exciting time for students as they prepare to begin their university experience, which for many will be the first time they have lived away from home and been responsible for their own safety.

To our students, we encourage you all to enjoy student life during your time with us at Ulster University, but to make sure you do so safely."

Dee McDowell, Head of Learner Success at Belfast Met, said: “Belfast Met is fully supportive of the Student Safety Campaign. As we welcome our new and returning students to college campuses over the coming weeks, we want to ensure that all our students feel safe in their new surroundings and that they show respect to their neighbours. Belfast Met will work in conjunction with all partners in this campaign to promote security for our students and good relations with the wider community.”