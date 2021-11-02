SAG Credit Union fund online learning at St John the Baptist

WELCOME: St John the Baptist pupils give the thumbs up to the funding, and are joined by Principal Chris Donnelly and teacher Louise John, and SAG Credit Union's Sheena Joyce and Courtney Shanaghan

ST John the Baptist PS principal, Chris Donnelly has welcomed funding from SAG Credit Union which will help ten children in the school access an online learning programme aimed at helping develop literacy skills for children, including many exhibiting dyslexic tendencies.

"This is the third year of SAG Credit Union sponsoring children’s licences for the TTRS programme in St John the Baptist PS," said Chris.

TTRS is a multi-sensory programme of phonics that builds reading and spelling ability along with computer skills. The children involved in the programme have reported increased confidence in their literacy work, with parents observing the same with regard to their children’s reading and spelling ability at home.

"It has become a well-established after-school club running on multiple days each week in our school as well as being accessed by children at home under their parents’ supervision.

"We are extremely grateful for the continued support from SAG Credit Union."