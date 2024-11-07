SAG Credit Union is hiring as it celebrates its 60th anniversary

AT YOUR SERVICE: Carmel McAreavey from SAG Credit Union, which serves he people of Andersonstown and Poleglass

THE credit union which serves people living in the Andersonstown and Poleglass areas has celebrated its 60th year anniversary by holding a special event to mark the occasion at The Whitefort.

SAG Credit Union was originally founded in 1964 by 29 local residents who contributed the sum of £8, 12 shillings and 6 pence into shares. Since then, the credit union has grown significantly. It now has over 16,000 members and lent nearly £15 million during the last 12 months.

Over the last year SAG Credit Union has been giving back to its members and the community by donating to fantastic local causes, holding events such as a Swinging Sixties Night, and running a series of competitions that support local businesses. The celebrations culminated in the lighting up of City Hall, in credit union colours, for International Credit Union Day followed by an evening with special guests, board members, volunteers, and staff in The Whitefort.

The event was hosted by its Chair, Marcella McNeill, and she expressed her delight that the credit union has been able to reach this momentous milestone.

“To be able to grow from a very small beginning to something that now serves a broad region of West Belfast is very special," she said.

“Over the last 60 years we have navigated the ever-changing financial landscape, while remaining committed to our founding principles, so we can continually provide our members with opportunities to improve their financial wellbeing.

Belfast City Hall lit up in the credit union colours

“Our credit union is easy, accessible and there for people through the good times and the bad. This would not be possible without the support of all the wonderful volunteers, board members, staff, and of course our members.”

At the event Sheena Joyce, manager of the SAG Credit Union, took the opportunity to pay tribute to everyone that has helped make the financial co-operative such as success.

“I joined the team 19 years ago and I am delighted to have seen the credit union thrive since then. In 2021 we merged with Poleglass Credit Union and by pulling our resources together our members can now borrow anything from £50 to £50,000.

“In response to the challenges arising from fuel poverty and increases in inflation we introduced a new Cost-of-Living Loan last year. This has helped members cover household expenses including school uniforms and energy costs. It really takes the pressure off families who are worried about getting the things they need during this uncertain time.

“I am so proud to be part of SAG Credit Union. Our ethos is simple; when we do well, everyone benefits. Here’s to the next 60 years.”

The credit union is looking to the future and is currently recruiting 2 temporary Loans Officers. If you’d like to apply submit your CV to info@sagcreditunion.co.uk