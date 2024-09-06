WATCH: Sandra's Nursery Corner is the go-to place for all your baby and nursery needs

Sandra’s Nursery Corner, a beloved family-owned business on the Shore Road, boasts a rich history now spanning three generations and can cover all your baby and nursery needs.

First opening in the 1960s as ‘Sandra’s Wool Shop,’ originally known for its haberdashery supplies; as the years passed, the store evolved to offer school uniforms and ladies' fashion. By the late 1970s, the focus shifted to nursery products, leading to the establishment of Sandra’s Nursery Corner.

Today, Sandra’s Nursery Corner stands as one of the oldest independent nursery shops in Belfast, offering a wide selection of nursery essentials. Products include cots, cribs, highchairs, baths, bottles, strollers, prams, car seats, and much more. The store features well-known brands such as Venicci, Egg, Baby Style, Cosatto, Noordi, MyBabiie and Out n’ About.

The store provides the unique ‘Sandra’s Baby Club,’ allowing customers to reserve items until the baby arrives and offering flexible payment options.

Friendly and experienced staff are available to provide helpful and honest advice.

Conveniently located just five minutes from City Side York Gate and 10 minutes from Belfast City Centre, with free on-street parking available, Sandra’s Nursery Corner is a go-to destination for all your nursery and baby needs.

The shop is open Monday to Friday from 9:30am – 5:30pm and Saturday from 9:30am – 5:00pm. Online shopping is also available at www.sandrasnurserycorner.com or for more information call 028 90770639.