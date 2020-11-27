OPINION - PAUL MASKEY MP: Seize this decade of opportunity

MORE and more people are now talking about Irish unity.



It has entered the mainstream political discourse in a way it has never done before.

Politicians and commentators from all backgrounds are now seriously discussing the issue as a serious and legitimate proposition.



It is even in the everyday conversations of those who pay little attention to political matters.

As Irish republicans committed to seeing Irish unity, it is up to us to support and facilitate discussion and debate on the subject and to make the case for it.



Of course, just because people are discussing Irish unity does not mean they are enthusiastic supporters. We are not naive. But the key thing is that they are discussing it.

Even trenchant unionists are now talking about it. In the past they attempted to dismiss it out of hand but now, slowly but surely, they are becoming part of the conversation.



This is a welcome development and one which should be encouraged by all.



Sinn Féin has just launched the first in a series of discussion papers on Irish unity, 'The Economic Benefits of a United Ireland,' which sets out how Irish unity will deliver a stronger, more dynamic and prosperous economy for all.



The creation of a new island-wide economy in a unified state will help create jobs, opportunities and attract investment.



It will also allow for the development of a new fairer, greener economy which benefits everyone in our society rather than just a few.



Of course, we are having these discussions in extremely challenging times.



The Covid-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented upheaval in our economy, putting many in financial difficulties with businesses struggling and workers and families worried about the future.



The onset of Brexit is also creating huge economic uncertainty with traders, retailers and customers not knowing what will happen when the transition period comes to an end.

Across the world, economies are faltering in this unparalleled economic crisis and are struggling to see a way forward.



Here in Ireland, we have the opportunity to build a new economy; replacing two unfair, unequal and unjust economies with a new, purpose built, designed by everyone economy which meets the needs of the post-Brexit, post-Covid world.



Few other states across the world have such an opportunity to hit the reset button and build a new and better economy.



But the Good Friday Agreement gives us that option through its provision for a referendum on Irish unity.



Everyone should get involved and use that huge opportunity to create a better Ireland for all.



In particular, we need to see the Irish government actively and constructively planning for reunification by taking the practical steps of establishing a ministerial role tasked with preparation for unity, by convening a citizens convention inclusive of the entire island and by bringing forward a green paper on Irish unity.



That will help shape the conversation which is already underway.



We do not claim to have all the answers. Nor do we own the debate. It is for everyone. And there is space for everyone to have their say, discuss plans and help shape a new economy for a new Ireland.



Across Belfast, Sinn Féin activists will be undertaking a series of initiatives over the coming weeks highlighting the need to plan for Unity and encouraging further conversation across all sections of society.



Billboards will be erected at some of the city’s busiest junctions, various social media content uploaded and even a message displayed on the mountain – watch this space!

I am appealing to Republicans to get involved and play your part in what are truly historic times.



Together let's seize this decade of opportunity and deliver real change on this island. Together let's a build new, inclusive and united Ireland.