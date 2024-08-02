Shaping the discussion around a new Ireland

The working class must frame the narrative

THE Communist Party of Ireland (CPI) invites you to a public discussion about the role class politics will play in the ‘New Ireland’ that is often referred to in discussions around the forthcoming referendum on Irish reunification.

Building on the success of our well-attended public meeting on ‘Irish Neutrality’ at last year’s Féile an Phobail, the CPI will provide a public forum for discussion on the need to bring forward demands and develop strategies that put working people’s interests to the fore in the calls for a reunification referendum.

Former republican hunger striker and active trade unionist Tommy McKearney will be joined by former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Ireland Eugene McCartan in leading a discussion and debate on what role the working class will have in shaping Ireland’s future.

The event, chaired by Aisling Ní Mhachail, will focus on the emerging relationship between the campaigns for unity, national independence, socialism, sovereignty, and the balance of class forces in Ireland.

Ní féidir le hoibrithe na hÉireann, thuaidh agus theas, acmhainn a thabhairt do straitéis éighníomhach a ligfeadh do dhaoine eile cinneadh a dhéanamh faoinár gcinniúint. Ní mór dúinn éilimh a thabhairt chun cinn agus straitéisí a fhorbairt a chuireann leasanna lucht oibre chun tosaigh.

Ní mór dúinn tógáil ar son na hAontachta, an Neamhspleáchais agus an tSóisialachais trí aontacht agus iarracht den lucht oibre. What role will the organised working class have in any proposed future polity?

Will imperialism and its allies be allowed to shape and frame the discussion about power relations in a post-referendum Ireland? Join us for the discussion at 4pm on Friday 9th August at St Mary’s University College, Falls Road, Belfast.

The event is free of charge and no booking is required.

For more details, please contact cpofireland@gmail.com or check the Féile an Phobail programme

https://feilebelfast.com/events/we-cannot-conceive-of-a-free-ireland-with-a-subject-working-class-class-politics-and-the-struggle-for-unity-national-independence-and-socialism/?occurrence=2024-08-09

“Ní féidir linn Éire shaor a cheapadh le lucht oibre faoi smacht.”

– Séamas Ó Conghaile