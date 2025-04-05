'Shared Island Unit is a positive initiative': John Finucane

CROSS-BORDER COOPERATION: Sinn Féin MPs John Finucane, Paul Maskey and Chris Hazzard at the meeting in Leinster House

NORTH Belfast MP John Finucane has praised the work of the Irish government's Shared Island Unit (SIU).

It comes after a delegation of Sinn Féin MPs travelled to Leinster House in Dublin for a meeting with the SIU, which was set up in 2021 under the Department of An Taoiseach.

Through the initiative, the Irish government aims to harness the full potential of the Good Friday Agreement to enhance cooperation, connection and mutual understanding on the island. In this year's Programme for Government, the government committed a further €1 billion in funding up to 2035 for this programme.

“The Shared Island Unit is a positive initiative, supporting communities to thrive and strengthening the flourishing all-island economy,” said Mr Finucane.

“This was a welcome opportunity to discuss how we can continue to seize on the enormous potential this fund brings for workers, families and businesses on the island.

“Sinn Féin is working to deliver real change across the island, and we will continue to provide strong leadership and ensure the voices of ordinary people are heard where it matters.

“Let’s continue building a new Ireland—one that creates incredible opportunities and enables everyone who calls this place home to prosper.”