Barking mad: Canine punishment shooting movie is up for IFTA

A SHORT film starring a number of West Belfast actors has been nominated for a prestigious Irish Film and Television Award (IFTA).



Rough, which was written and directed by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, the duo who brought us the Salisbury Poisonings mini-series which has also been nominated for an IFTA, tells the story of a dog being condemned to death by a paramilitary organisation and the impact that this has on the community.



Taking time out from remotely producing an upcoming digital production of Mojo Mickybo for Bruiser Theatre Company, Peter Heenan who played Jordan in the short film described how it felt to be nominated for an IFTA: “I really couldn’t believe it, my mum is delighted. It has been really such a hard year for everyone. The arts have struggled so much and the auditions really dried up. To have that piece of recognition after what has been such a difficult time has been incredible.



“The film has done really well at the recent Krakow film festival and I have to give a big shout out to Louise Gallagher for producing it as she done an incredible job."

Thank you @Ifta for the nomination for ROUGH in the short film category & further congrats to @DecLawn and Adam Patterson for #TheSalisburyPoisionings in the scripted Drama Category. We are delighted! @RyanMcParland @mrmichaelsmiley @RealRomaDowney @niscreen ❤️💚 — Gallagher Films (@gallagherfilms1) June 15, 2021

Detailing the plot, the former De La Salle College Head Boy described it as a dark comedy.



“Michael Smiley is in it and he is absolutely hilarious” he added. “It shows you the humanity that we have for animals and the love and care that is there. For some people, you could kneecap someone and they see that as totally fine but as soon as it comes to shooting a dog, they just can’t do it.”



Portraying what it was like to work with Adam and Declan, Peter continued: “I think they are two of the finest writers and directors that we have. Both of them have come from a journalistic background which has allowed them to get to know people and society really well which translates into their work and I would love to work with them again.



“The position that Northern Ireland is in at the moment and seeing that play out from here in London, I have gained a bit of perspective.



“Stuff that I wouldn’t have thought twice about growing up such as the recent security alerts in my home village of Glenavy, we become desensitised to it and having that outside perspective makes you realise that this isn’t normal.”

Wow! We’ve been nominated for an @IFTA for two different projects - The Salisbury poisonings for best scripted drama and Rough for best short film! Blown away!https://t.co/BW13Pqcmag — Declan Lawn (@DecLawn) June 15, 2021

Peter’s character Jordan comes to the attention of the paramilitaries through his involvement in the drug culture. Prior to filming Rough, he had starred in Blackout with the Lyric Theatre which allowed him the opportunity to work with some students from Hydebank Wood College and gain an insight into the issues which resulted in them being placed in the young offenders centre which he feels fed into his desire to work on Rough.



Recalling conversations that happened following a showing of the film during the Four Corners Festival, Peter said: “For people watching it from the North, I hope they take away a realisation of how bizarre our situation is. Punishment shootings are not how it should be and it is not normal,” he continued.



“At the end of the film, my character comes clean about something and is forgiven. I think that says a lot about forgiveness and coming clean as the truth does come out and it becomes water under the bridge” he finished.



The IFTAs will take place on Sunday 4 July and a full list of nominees can be found on their website.