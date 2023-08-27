MINDFUL MOMENT: Standing together against Nazi flag display

SOLIDARITY: A demonstrator at the Dunmurry rally has a message for the haters

In a heartwarming display of unity, Dunmurry on Saturday bore witness to a resounding demonstration aimed at supporting our local Muslim community.

The peaceful assembly was a direct response to the deeply troubling incident of Nazi flags being hoisted outside the local mosque, sending shockwaves through the community and sparking widespread condemnation.

Underneath the clear skies, a diverse group of individuals from various backgrounds and walks of life gathered, bearing a collective message of tolerance, inclusion, and unity. Their shared chant, "No hate, no fear, everyone is welcome here", echoed not only in the air but also in the hearts of those present, sending a clear message that bigotry and discrimination would not be tolerated.

Anti-racism campaigners gathered to challenge those who erected Nazi flags near a mosque in Dunmurry. https://t.co/gyC1eA7n3x — BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) August 26, 2023

For the residents of Dunmurry, this demo represented more than just a show of solidarity. It was a tangible testament to the town's commitment to justice and equality, regardless of race, religion, or background.

As a resident who had experienced sectarian attacks as a member of the then minority Catholic community in my teenage years, the significance of this event was enormous.

It wasn't merely an act of empathy but a powerful reminder of the importance of standing up against prejudice. We can draw from one's own experiences to empathise with the struggles of others.

🗣🚨UUP leader @BeattieDoug says the people who placed Nazi flags on lampposts in Dunmurry are "stupid and disgraceful."



📍The flags were erected overnight close to a mosque in the Ashley Park area.



📻Mr Beattie has been speaking with our Reporter @jamesgould23. @uuponline pic.twitter.com/iw1MkdD7gO — Cool FM News (@newsoncool) August 23, 2023

With the support of friends and like-minded individuals, the call to stand in solidarity with the Muslim community was met with enthusiasm. In an era where divisive rhetoric can often overshadow compassion, it was uplifting to witness this diverse multitude come together to unequivocally declare that every individual, regardless of their background, has a place within the community.

The speakers who addressed the gathering unanimously conveyed a singular message: "Everyone is welcome here." Their words reverberated with sincerity, offering reassurance and comfort to those who had felt targeted and marginalized. Among the voices that resonated with the crowd was my good friend, Reverend Bill Shaw, a familiar face and a friend to many.

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: The author with the Rev Bill Shaw

His impassioned speech underscored the necessity of addressing injustice and racism, driving home the point that it is incumbent upon all of us to confront discrimination head-on.

In 2017, a pig’s head was left at the Islamic centre in Newtownards.



In 2018, people in KKK outfits gathered outside the centre.



In 2022, the Belfast multicultural association was gutted by arson attacks.



Now, Nazi flags are flying in Dunmurry. Time for the PSNI to get a grip. https://t.co/U5UnLZYLGk — Patrick Corrigan (@PatrickCorrigan) August 23, 2023

This righteous gathering served as a reminder that unity isn't a mere concept but a living force that can be harnessed to make a tangible difference.

By showing up and standing shoulder to shoulder, we all made it clear that our commitment to justice and equality is unwavering.

In a world where discord can seem omnipresent, the Dunmurry demonstration was a breath of fresh air.

As the sun set on the demonstration, the spirit of unity lingered in the air. Dunmurry had spoken by rejecting hatred in all its forms.