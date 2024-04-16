Sister act at The Lyric with new play Cailíní

CONTINUING their commitment to championing emerging theatre talent, the Lyric Theatre is set to showcase new play Cailíní by Belfast playwrights Íde Simpson and Beth Strahan.



Debuting at the Samuel Beckett Theatre Dublin in November 2023, as part of a final piece for the Trinity College Drama and Theatre Studies degree, to a sold-out audience and much praise, Cailíní draws on rich Irish theatre heritage to give a contemporary take on the intrinsic link between Irish femininity and domesticity.



The dispersed Mahon sisters Katherine (Lily-Kate Hearns), Clodagh (Megan Doherty) with boyfriend Eamonn Brown (Séan McDermott), Annie (Éabha Ó Céidigh Hayes), and half-sister Mairead (Juliet Hill) return to the family home at the behest of their sister Úna (Íde Simpson), with news that their father is sick. Over the course of the evening, truths that the sisters would rather withhold from each other begin to spill out as they share childhood memories and clearly struggle to interact as adults. And with their father still yet to make an appearance, Katherine and Úna battle it out to answer the question that they have wanted to know the answer to since their mother died: whose kitchen is this?

Juliet Hill, Íde Simpson, Megan Doherty, Éabha Hayes, Lily-Kate Hearns

Beth Strahan, writer, director, and producer of Cailíní from ABLAZE Productions said:

“It is very important to us that Cailíní is being showcased at the Lyric Theatre Belfast, not least because it is mine and Íde’s hometown, but it is an honour being on such a culturally significant stage at such an admired place. We are very proud, humbled and grateful to be supported by Lyric Theatre, who consistently believe in and support new talent. My initial goal for this piece was to challenge societal norms surrounding Irish femininity, and I cannot wait to continue this journey on a stage that I have enjoyed since childhood.”

Really looking forward to Cailíní, new work by ABLAZE in @LyricBelfast from 2-4 May https://t.co/l1BSEg9gqB — Alan in Belfast (Alan Meban) (@alaninbelfast) April 8, 2024

Íde Simpson, writer, actor, and producer of Cailíní added: “Having had a short extract of my first play Fighting Words performed at the Lyric, it is a great honour to bring a full-scale show to its stage. Cailíní explores the struggles of domesticated femininity, celebrating the idea of the ‘flawed’ woman and drawing on the rich canon of Irish theatre greats. It weaves themes of sisterhood and domesticity in a contemporary setting of a suburban Dublin family home. This piece is for sisters, for families, for displaced individuals, for Irish people, non-Irish people, and anyone who knows, or has known what it feels like to be tested by those you love.”



Morag Keating, Senior Producer at Lyric Theatre Belfast said: “We are thrilled to support this exciting new play coming to the Naughton Studio and showcase the work of emerging artists like actor-writer-directors Íde Simpson and Beth Strahan in a prescient play about family and sisterhood.”



Cailíní runs at Lyric Theatre’s Naughton Studio Thurs 2nd – Sat 4th May (four performances). For booking information visit www.lyrictheatre.co.uk. Tickets start from £15. Age recommendation: 15+. Follow Ablaze Theatre Company on Instagram @cailinitheplay and Twitter @cailinitheplay.