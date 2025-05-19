Skills development 'drives economic growth', says former La Salle man who is OCN Chief Exec

A FORMER De La Salle pupil who heads up the north’s leading technical and professional qualifications awarding body, says Open College Network NI (OCN) recognises the importance of skills development in “driving economic growth and promoting social mobility”.



Since its foundation in 1995 OCN has evolved into the largest awarding body in Northern Ireland, impacting the educational landscape locally by offering flexible, inclusive qualifications that address skills needs, promote professional growth and create a culture of lifelong learning.



From humble beginnings in a small office in the former Belfast Education & Library Board head office, today OCN offers approximately 500 regulated qualifications and for the last five years has been the largest awarding body in NI with over 600,000 qualifications awarded to date.



To mark the beginning of several special 30th anniversary commemorative events, Board Members of OCN hosted a visit to its Belfast headquarters for Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA.



West Belfast man Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN said: “As the leading awarding body for technical and professional qualifications in Northern Ireland, we recognise the importance of skills development in driving economic growth and promoting social mobility. We are delighted to welcome Minister Archbald and her officials to our offices to kick off our special year of celebration for OCN across Northern Ireland.

“Over the last 30 years we have worked tirelessly to ensure that our qualifications are relevant, up to date and perhaps most importantly, aligned with the needs of the labour market. To mark our 30th year, we have commissioned a special temporary logo alteration to reflect this important milestone as well as a new website for our recognised centres.



“We have also added a few special events to our existing activity calendar to give us the opportunity to engage directly with all our stakeholder groups including education, training providers, third sector, business and our local political representatives. We really have come a long way in 30 years.”



Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: "I congratulate OCN NI on its 30th anniversary and for the important work the organisation does to support learners across the vocational education sector. OCN NI has demonstrated significant commitment to vocational education and skills development here, as well as resilience and agility to meet the changing demands of the local economy. I commend OCN NI on its commitment to making learning accessible for all, including the importance of lifelong learning."



Paul Donaghy, Chairperson OCN said: “I am extremely proud to be Chair of OCN during this important milestone year in our continued evolution. Since its launch back in 1995, OCN has always sought to support learners in their efforts to advance their career and personal development.



“During my tenure I have had the privilege to share in the stories of some of our learners and listen to their inspirational accounts, some overcoming great adversity to achieve their goals. As a charity, OCN will continue to ensure that when it comes to learning, no one gets left behind.”