Small business profile: Apple Taxis on the Antrim Road are at the core of the community

KNOWN more recently as Antrim Road Cabs, the popular taxi depot has gone back to its roots of over 35 years ago with its new name.

The taxi depot is owned by North Belfast businessman John Kelly, whose father founded Apple Taxis, and it has remained a family business ever since.

For John, it is all about keeping it local by providing an affordable service at the core of the community.

“We are a well-established taxi depot, doing what we can for the community for over 35 years,” he explained.

“We have affordable prices and like to keep them as cheap as possible for people in the community that we serve.

“We have all types of vehicles including seven and nine seaters and wheelchair accessible vehicles.”

Apple Taxis is starting to get business back to normal following an easing of Covid-19 restrictions. However, the lockdown did not stop John and his team of drivers continuing to serve the local community.

“The Covid-19 crisis affected us really bad. We had a lot of drivers with underlying health conditions who could not help us out,” added John.

“People weren’t going out due to the restrictions so we used our drivers to help people out during the crisis.

“We went and got groceries for people, picked up their prescriptions for them and delivered food parcels amongst other things. Things are slowly returning to some sort of normality now. We have introduced a range of safety measures including screens fitted in all vehicles to ensure the safety of both the driver and passenger.

“There are no passengers allowed in the front and we sanitise the vehicles on a regular basis to ensure health and safety.”

