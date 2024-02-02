Soccer: Cliftonville and Newington eye Cup progress

Cliftonville are hoping to have Kris Lowe back for Saturday’s game against Loughgall INPHO

BOTH Cliftonville and Newington will both be hoping to be in the hat for the last eight of the Clearer Water Irish Cup as they head into Saturday’s Round Six ties.

Newington are on the road this weekend despite being initially drawn at home as they face Premiership opposition in Newry City at The Showgrounds having come through against Dundela in the last round, whilst The Reds host Loughgall off the back of a solid run of results (both games 3pm).

The Villagers make the trip to Solitude for the last 16 clash, hoping to go one better than their last visit in September when they left off with a point.

It is the third meeting between the sides this season, with the Reds claiming a 3-1 win at Lakeview Park prior to Christmas and boss Jim Magilton admits he has really enjoyed watching Dean Smith’s side this season.

🗣 "These games are massive for us!"



🎥 Look ahead to @NewingtonFC's 6th round tie against Newry City in the @ClearerWater Irish Cup this weekend 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yC6L3QE7gd — Irish FA (@IrishFA) February 1, 2024

“We’re looking forward to it,” he insists.

“It’s a big game for us and a big game for them. We’ll dust ourselves down and get ready for it.

“Loughgall have been a really good side and I’ve really enjoyed watching them play. They’ve played brilliantly against us, so it’s a big day for us.”

Magilton is unsure whether Ben Wilson will be fit enough to return for the Cup clash after suffering a calf injury in their win over Ballymena United, but is more optimistic in Kris Lowe returning to action after a lengthy lay-off.

“I’m not sure about Ben - we don’t know yet,” he confirmed.

“We’re hoping to have one or two back. Hopefully Kris Lowe can be back in contention too.

“We’ll get a week’s training into him and see how we are.”

The Reds’ winning momentum shows no sign of stopping after Odhran Casey’s injury-time header secured all three points against Carrick Rangers last time out and Magilton praised their never-say-die attitude.

“We reiterate every session that you’ve got to keep going,” Magilton explained.

“Even if you’re not having a great night, you keep going until the very end, no matter how long that is.

“Again, they showed that tonight and I’m just really delighted for them. You just never stop. In this game, anything can happen.

“The late, great Brian Clough used to say ’it only takes a second’ and that’s what it did.

“We had to make changes. Young Ryan [Corrigan] came on and did great and it’s notoriously difficult.

“In the end, it’s three points and we’ve won the game and obviously we’re overjoyed for the players. They’re a fantastic bunch and again we’ve asked questions.

“At any standard and in any league if you’ve won 11 out of 12 games it’s incredible.

“The credit goes to the players. At the end of the day, they have to step over the white line and they have to deliver.

“They never ever give up and that is really important. It is a really important ingredient for any football team and this team have it.”



Irish Cup Round Six

(Saturday 3pm unless stated)

Ballymacash Rangers v Glentoran (Friday, 7.45pm)

Dungannon Swifts v Ballyclare Comrades

Cliftonville v Loughgall

Institute v Ards

Larne v Glenavon

Linfield v Ballymena United

Newry City AFC v Newington

Portadown v Bangor