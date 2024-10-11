Soccer: Glendowan FC scores big with Irish FA and McDonald’s Junior Club of the Year for Belfast

Glendowan FC is proud to announce that it has been named the Irish FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Junior Club of the Year for Belfast, a prestigious accolade that recognises the club’s dedication to grassroots football and community involvement.

This achievement reflects the passion and commitment of Glendowan FC’s coaches, volunteers, players, and parents, who have worked together to create a positive, inclusive, and developmental environment for young footballers.

The regional awards event was hosted recently at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, where Northern Ireland legend and Fun Football Ambassador Pat Jennings presented the Glendowan FC Chairman Gareth Devlin with the award.

“Without grassroots football volunteers none of this could happen,” said Jennings.

“Through the years I have witnessed first-hand the significant impact that McDonald’s Fun Football has had, and continues to have, on the lives of young people in Northern Ireland.”

Chairman Gareth Devlin expressed his pride in the club's accomplishment, stating: "This award is a fantastic recognition of all the hard work and dedication shown by everyone involved with Glendowan FC.

"Our coaches, volunteers, players, and their families have created a special environment where young people can thrive, not just in football but in life. We are committed to fostering a strong sense of community, and this achievement is a reflection of that collective effort.”

The award celebrates the club’s success in nurturing talent, promoting teamwork, and supporting the well-being of players.

The commitment and the tireless efforts of coaches and volunteers, and the determination of players and their families have all been instrumental in securing this honour. Through every challenge and triumph, Glendowan FC remains united in its pursuit of excellence, both on and off the pitch.

Conor Walsh Vice Chairman of Glendowan FC extends his heartfelt thanks to “our sponsors, whose invaluable support has been crucial in helping the club achieve this recognition.

"Your contributions enable us to provide essential resources and opportunities for the youth in our community. Together, we are building a brighter future for young athletes in West Belfast. As we prepare for the national finals, we are excited to represent Belfast and showcase the values and spirit that make our club so unique."

Founded in 2002 by a group of concerned parents who sought to entertain the local children, Glendowan FC has flourished into a vital pillar of the community.

Today, the club is the largest youth football club in the Colin area, supporting over 250 registered players ranging from U5 to U16.

The club actively participates in various leagues, including the Lisburn Castlereagh Junior League, IFA small-sided games, Fonacab Development League, and Prodirect Development League, providing young athletes with diverse opportunities for skill development and competition.

As a cornerstone of the community, Glendowan FC collaborates with local schools, businesses, and organisations to offer opportunities that go beyond football.

The club is dedicated to ensuring that children of all abilities can participate and thrive through initiatives that promote mental well-being, inclusive training, and engagement with local sporting heroes. These efforts highlight Glendowan FC’s holistic approach to player development, addressing both the physical and mental aspects of growth.

The club's impact extends through various community-focused engagement activities, such as partnerships with organisations like West WellBeing and the TAMHI Partnership, and a range of charity initiatives. These activities embody Glendowan FC's mission to build a stronger, healthier, and more connected community through sport.

With the regional award secured, Glendowan FC now sets its sights on the national title at the annual McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards. The national finals will be held on Thursday, 24th October, at Belfast City Hall, where Glendowan FC will proudly represent the Belfast region.

The club will compete against other outstanding finalists, including Bangor Swifts Juniors (Bangor), Bushmills United Youth (Bushmills), and Mid Ulster Ladies (Cookstown) (Mid Ulster). Glendowan FC is honoured to share the stage with these exceptional clubs, each of which has made a significant impact in its community.