Soccer: Magilton frustrated with another halt to Irish Cup preparations

Shea Kearney’s performances have earned him a place as a standby for the NI U21 squad INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton is frustrated in his side's upcoming break in schedule ahead of next weekend’s Clearer Water Irish Cup semi-final clash with Larne.

The sides were due to meet at Solitude on Monday evening in front of the Sky Camera’s before the last four clash, but due to U21 international call-ups, the fixture will instead take place on Easter Tuesday ahead of the post-split fixtures beginning the following Saturday.

Magilton’s side were afforded a welcome break ahead of Saturday’s hard-fought win against Loughgall, though the manager isn’t as happy with a second break in quick succession.

“I think we needed this break, we don’t need next week’s,” said Magilton after the weekend win.

“We’ve got that, and I think if you ask any manager, your body count and your engine count and pushing people through seasons – it’s important when you get the opportunity to rest one or two and have a wee weekend off, that is great.

“At the moment we need another game because we need to be bang at it. We’re playing against a juggernaut in Larne who are relentless.

“We have shown great tenacity to stay in the hunt and we will continue to do that. You need consistency and we need another game for this week prior to going into a big game the following weekend."

Magilton wasn’t satisfied with aspects on Saturday’s display against Loughgall, but insists a simple reminder is all that is needed to address things.

“We have been good all season and we have to remind the players of that. It’s simple reminder,” insists Magilton.

“It’s not a you have it, we have it scenario. You have to be better without the ball. We have been and we have shown that.

“That comes down to attitude and comes to mindset and other parts of the game. Everybody wants to play when you have the ball, it’s when you don’t have the ball.

“The game has changed where front players are doing a lot of the work and pressing very high.

“We just have to get back to that and that is an honesty in our play and an honesty in how we change that. It’s hard work.

“We do have talented players that can be very effective, but we just have to be better.”

The Reds’ boss was also pleased with Shea Kearney’s contribution. The young wing-back is on standby for the U21 international squad and scored his second goal of the season on Saturday, much to Magilton’s delight.

“There was a big relief with Shea’s goal, of course there was,” Magilton acknowledged.

“David [Odumosu] has spilled one, he spilled one here before and it was an error. I just felt we were too easy to play against.

“Shea has had an outstanding season. He is on standby for the U21 internationals and on the verge international recognition because he has shown great courage.

“He’s kept good players out of the team. We trust him, we believe in him, and he has flourished in that environment.”