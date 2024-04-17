NIFL Premiership: Crusaders avoid derby whitewash with victory at Seaview

NIFL Premiership

Crusaders 2-1 Cliftonville

CRUSADERS avoided a whitewash of North Belfast derby defeats with a 2-1 victory over Irish Cup finalists Cliftonville at Seaview on Tuesday evening.

Ahead through a first half Jordan Forsythe strike, Joe Gormley capitalised on an error to level, but Stuart Nixon headed home the winner to ensure that Stephen Baxter would claim the bragging rights on his final derby in charge of the Hatchetmen.

Crusaders made just one change from the side that were beaten 2-1 by Linfield on Friday evening as Jude Winchester dropped to the bench in place of Paul Heatley.

Jim Magilton meanwhile rang the changes with six alterations from their 8-1 defeat at Larne.

Nathan Gartside made his first league appearance since September 2 in place of David Odumosu.

Ronan Hale missed out through suspension as Joe Gormley and Ben Wilson started in attack.

Crusaders lost Billy Joe Burns to injury early on and were almost behind when Stephen Mallon played ball across the face of goal. There were no takers and Rory Hale eventually picked the ball up and shot wide of the target.

The hosts drew first blood in the 18th minute. Ben Kennedy delivered a free-kick from the right into the congested area as the ball bobbled and broke to Jordan Forsythe whose first opportunity was blocked by Odhran Casey before he steered home at the second time of asking.

A few minutes later, Luke Kenny slipped in Ben Wilson. Jonathan Tuffey appeared to have cut out the danger, but the ball slipped from his grasp and Wilson slammed an angled attempt off the outside of the post.

Jarlath O’Rouke scooped an effort past the post and then dropped a shot onto the roof of the net before the half-hour mark.

Both sides missed glorious chances within less than 60 seconds of each other before the break. Ronan Doherty clipped in a cross that Ben Wilson met, but his header was saved at point-blank range by Tuffey and the follow-up was blocked and cleared.

The Crues then turned defence to attack and had a chance to double their lead through Ben Kennedy, but he shot wide of the post after bearing down on Nathan Gartside’s goal as Forsythe’s strike was the difference at the interval.

Cliftonville drew level within six minutes of the restart. Joe Gormley capitalised on some slack defending from Daniel Larmour, storming through and sent an angled drive off the post and in.

Gormley almost completed the turnaround a few minutes later, but Larmour atoned for his earlier error with a saving tackle.

Crusaders substitute Jay Boyd almost an immediate impact moments after his introduction. Boyd previously netted at Solitude when on-loan at Loughgall earlier in the season and went close to adding another against his North Belfast counterparts when he closed down Nathan Gartside on the edge of the area, but the Reds' goalkeeper was able to make a vital block at the expense of a corner.

Shea Kearney almost turned provider for Ben Wilson midway through the second period, but Cliftonville’s talisman was crowded out at the vital moment and it was an opportunity he would rue as Crusaders regained the lead.

Jay Boyd crossed for Jordan Owens who was unable to direct his header on goal, but Stuart Nixon thumped the loose ball home to make it 2-1.

The visitors were inches away from hitting back for the second time with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Ben Wilson weaved his way into a threatening position before slipping in Stephen Mallon for a shot that floated past the far post.

At the other end, Jay Boyd sent in another pinpoint ball that Jordan Owens headed goal wards, but Nathan Gartside made an incredible acrobatic save to deny the veteran striker.

Boyd curled a shot past the post from the edge of the box and he had a further opportunity in the dying embers with a snapshot that cannoned off the bar on its way over.

In the end, Crusaders held out for a narrow 2-1 win that ensured that Stephen Baxter would collect the North Belfast bragging rights for the final time in a distinguished managerial career.

The Seaview men have almost guaranteed themselves home advantage in the end of season European plaoffs, with a point at Coleraine enough to see them clinch fourth spot at the weekend.

Cliftonville will meanwhile hope to sign off at home with a victory over Glentoran at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, BJ Burns (Winchester 8’, Lecky 83’), Weir, Lowry, Kennedy, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Owens, Larmour, Heatley (Boyd 60’), Nixon.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Kearney, Casey, Kenny, Burns, Pepper, Doherty (Gordon 82’), Rory Hale, Mallon, Wilson, Gormley.

REFEREE: Shane Andrews