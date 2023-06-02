Soccer opinion: Celtic gearing up to complete the treble in Cup final

IT has been quite the week. We’ve had a little bit of everything – a disappointing defeat at Easter Road against Hibs, turning on the style on trophy day against Aberdeen, and the ladies lifting the Scottish Cup after comfortably seeing off Rangers at Hampden.

And if that wasn’t enough excitement, the rumour mill has been abuzz with speculation that Ange Postecoglou is now the frontrunner to become the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

But let’s start with trophy day. The gaffer has taken the heat due to the fact Celtic’s performances have practically fallen off a cliff after retaining the Premiership.

Ange explained that his decision to rest key players who have shouldered the majority of the workload this season was to allow those on the fringes of the squad to gain valuable minutes.

Nothing wrong with that. Past Hoops bosses have done the exact same after winning titles and found these players weren’t always up to scratch.

However, with the Scottish Cup final just days away (Saturday, 5.30pm kick-off), we saw last weekend what’s likely to be the same starting XI for the clash against Inverness.

Alistair Johnston returned at right-back following a period on the sidelines through injury, while Tomoki Iwata replaced the struggling Yuki Kobayashi at centre-half.

The Dons, led by former Celt Barry Robson, had already secured third place in the campaign, so the match was more about Celtic finding their rhythm before the chance to claim yet another treble at Hampden.

The pre-match atmosphere was electric, and the Hoops faithful were in their element, rejoicing in the success that has become so commonplace over the last decade.

Revealing an eye-popping stadium-wide tifo, the stunning display bore the powerful message, “standing on the shoulder of giants”, paying homage to the rich history of the club.

Two managerial legends, Jock Stein and Willie Maley, were prominently featured, a reminder, perhaps, to the current boss that he has the potential to reach their status — if he sticks around.

Kyogo and Oh Hyeon-gyu bagged a brace a piece and Carl Starfelt nodded home from a corner as Celtic put to bed any notion that confidence is in short supply before the weekend.

After the final whistle, all eyes turned to Postecoglou, who stepped up to the microphone to address the supporters. In typical charismatic fashion, the big Aussie delivered an impassioned speech, expressing gratitude to the players, staff, and fans for their contributions to the club's success this season.

He also told Sky Sports: “I know it’s a special football club and I have had wonderful support from day one. I am enjoying it, I love being part of this football club but also I take the responsibility I hold very seriously.

“Days like today are about enjoying them, appreciating the great people I have got around me, the staff and my own family.

“These days are ones where you get the chance to appreciate what you have got. It’s a special day, we do trophy days well.”

However, when pressed on his future, he didn’t give anything away. That’s because there is nothing yet to answer.

While he may be linked to Spurs, he hasn’t been offered the gig, with his full focus on lifting the Scottish Cup. If it comes down to money, as it so often does in football, then Celtic can’t compete. Postecoglou, though, doesn’t seem to be solely motivated by cash.

While Spurs could pay him an exorbitant contract, let’s not discount that he could earn a package in Glasgow that could easily set him and his family up for life.

Last week, a picture surfaced on Twitter of Ange chatting with Dermot Desmond – the club’s largest individual shareholder – and his son Ross, who’s also on the board.

This, of course, is mere speculation, but could that have been a meeting to get the lowdown on what he plans to do once the season concludes?

If they have caught wind of Premier League vultures circulating, the money men at Celtic may seek to persuade him to stay put by bumping up his salary and setting a mouth-watering budget for the Champions League.

I’ve also been baffled by Celtic fans who seem to hold Tottenham in high regard.

Yes, they boast a state-of-the-art stadium and first-class facilities, but they always flatter to deceive.

Top managers such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte haven’t been able to work their magic in London, with many laying the blame on Daniel Levy for interfering with on-the-field matters.

Conte, just before he left, delivered a scathing assessment of the Tottenham players and the culture inside the club, saying they are “used to” coming up short. Would Ange really want to sip from this poisoned chalice?

He’s an ambitious man and he’ll back himself if he’s genuinely interested, but at Celtic Park, he’s king right now. Moving south of the border would likely require relinquishing a significant amount of control, which he values in any job he takes.

With a victory on Saturday, Postecoglou would place himself among a select few treble-winning Celtic managers, which is a truly remarkable achievement.

However, if this marks his final act in Glasgow, he would fall short of attaining club legend status. To achieve that, he needs to make his mark in Europe, and he has a golden opportunity to do so in the Champions League.

Spurs aren’t even in Europe next season, but you only need to look at their revenue figures to realise they deal in numbers that the Hoops hierarchy can only dream of.

No, they aren’t a bigger club than Celtic, they have simply benefited from playing in the world’s most lucrative league. The next few weeks are going to be very interesting.