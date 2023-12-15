Soccer Opinion: Celtic’s league form a concern with title race now on

Kyogo’s form has nosedived this season but that could point to greater problems throughout the squad with injuries and a poor summer transfer window INPHO

IN the space of just a few weeks, Celtic have managed to turn a comfortable lead at the top of the table into a title race.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are still five points clear, but recent stumbles against Motherwell and Kilmarnock have sowed seeds of doubt, and with their second-placed Glasgow rivals having a game in hand, it adds a further level of intrigue ahead of the December 30 clash against Rangers.

There’s definitely a malaise around Celtic at the moment. Performances since the start of the campaign have, for a variety of reasons, been inconsistent.

First off, the manager has a different style to his predecessor, with a slower tempo that focuses on holding possession. Some supporters feel it’s tedious to watch, but they shouldn’t forget that the last couple of months under Ange Postecoglou were littered with turgid displays.

Certain players have also found it difficult to adapt to the transition - Kyogo being the prime example. The Japanese star, who netted 34 times last season, has just eight goals this time around and has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks. He even lost his starting spot to Oh Hyeon-gyu against Hibs and Killie.

Kyogo’s dip in form echoes broader issues within the squad. Injuries to Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, and Liel Abada, coupled with departures such as Aaron Mooy’s retirement and Jota’s move to Saudi Arabia, have disrupted his rhythm and the service that he’s used to receiving.

Then we have recruitment – an issue that I’ve griped about for months.

The club brought in 10 players over the summer, at a spend of around £20m, and only one (Luis Palma) has made a reasonable impact. That’s a damning indictment of how ineffective Mark Lawwell has been since he was appointed in July 2022.

The son of the chairman and ex-CEO has never, to my knowledge, given a media interview or laid out his strategy on the areas of the squad he’s seeking to improve and how the process of scouting players actually works.

The January transfer window could prove crucial in determining the destination of the title, and should Mark Lawwell serve up another stinker, will he be held accountable? Sadly, I wouldn’t think so.

Given his boardroom connections, he’ll be immune to scrutiny and is likely to have the job for as long as he wants it. A terrible state of affairs, but a reflection on how Celtic in its current guise operates.

European football is gone, so if they are planning ahead, then a couple of quality acquisitions next month could turn things around, as well as laying the foundations of success for the following campaign.

I get that January is tough to get deals over the line, but Celtic have made no secret of the fact that they have over £70m tucked away in the bank, so it’s time to put some of that to good use.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has been linked with a switch to Glasgow, and while some may turn their noses up at looking within the Scottish Premiership, the North Macedonian has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Barry Robson’s men this season and has been a standout in an otherwise poor team.

He’s tall, athletic and has proven that he can impress in the Europa and Conference League. More depth is needed in Celtic’s striking department, so this is worth keeping an eye on.

But before all that, there are two crucial league games before Christmas, starting with Hearts at Paradise on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

I haven’t levelled much criticism at Rodgers because he hasn’t been backed in the manner that he would like. However, the Carnlough man has been giving off mixed messages.

After the 3-1 victory over St Johnstone, he was very vocal on how the first-half display made him the angriest he’s ever been in his managerial career, but after losing to Kilmarnock appeared much more reserved.

On recruitment, he said he wanted four quality summer signings, which never happened, then at the AGM stated he gave the seal of approval to everyone who was brought in.

I’ve been mulling this over for a while, but I wouldn’t be shocked, regardless of who wins the league, if Rodgers isn’t the Celtic manager next season.

Much of it will depend on how January goes. Should the club fail to improve the first XI, then the writing is on the wall. He left in 2019 because his ambitions weren’t being matched and early signs are pointing to history repeating itself.

Naturally, I hope that won’t be the case and that he is afforded the opportunity to shape the team in the way that he sees fit. But he has failed in his primary objective, which was to make a mark in Europe.

Rodgers outlined that aspiration in his opening press conference. The fact Celtic have allowed Rangers into the title hunt is shocking given the disparity in resources, but here we are.

At the end of the day, those at the top just want to be one step ahead of those in blue. Anything after that is viewed merely as a bonus.