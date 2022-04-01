Soccer: Translink Staff Charity Fund supports local youth football team

L-R (front to back) Hilton Parr (Translink), Jaxon, Stephen Montgomery (Translink), next row, Ella, Nathan, Izzy, next row, Codie, Ben, Daisy, Norman, next row, Ben, Finn, James, Barbara, Lauren, Daniel and at the back Cinty Stubberfield (Translink).

TRANSLINK Staff Charity Fund has recently covered the cost of a new kit for a football team of children with Down Syndrome from across Belfast, Newtownards and Donaghadee.

The team are made up of children aged between 5-12 years old who come together each week to train together.

The enthusiastic players are delighted with their new kit which sports the NIRailways logo.

The transport operator’s employees raised funds through their payroll Give As You Earn Scheme which supports local charities that are focused on key issues including mental and physical health, food support, older and younger people.