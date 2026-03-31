THE First Minister and deputy First Minister have cut the first sod on a new youth hub which will transform services for young people in the Greater Ardoyne area of North Belfast.

Work is now underway on the £3.4million project to create a purpose-built shared youth centre on the site of the former Ardoyne shops on Crumlin Road.

Operated by Ardoyne Youth Enterprise, the facility will include a creative learning centre with digital learning studios, office space and meeting rooms, as well as a space for young people from the Ardoyne, Marrowbone, Woodvale and Oldpark areas to meet and spend time together. Work is due to be completed by March 2027.

Speaking from the site, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “I’m really pleased to see work underway on this new youth hub. Ardoyne Youth Enterprise has shown incredible vision and determination.

“For years this site sat empty, but they saw the potential to create a space where young people can learn, connect and get the support they need. With over £2million from The Executive Office, this will be a fantastic resource for young people and families across North Belfast.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “It is great to see work underway on this fantastic new youth hub. This facility will see the transformation of a derelict site into a place of learning and opportunity for so many young people.

“I am delighted that the Executive Office has been able to support such an important project through the Urban Villages Initiative and I have no doubt it will have a positive impact in the North Belfast area.”

The scheme will be delivered by Belfast City Council, with funding from The Executive Office, the Department for Communities, the Clothworkers’ Foundation, the Garfield Weston Foundation and the Council.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly said: “I’m pleased to see work starting on this shared community resource which will make such a difference to the lives of young people in North Belfast, from all communities.

“The team at Ardoyne Youth Enterprise are currently working out of rental premises, so having their own dedicated venue will enable them to deliver more targeted services to help improve outcomes for our younger residents.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter for them, and I wish them all the best for the future.”

Thomas Turley, Director with Ardoyne Youth Enterprise, said: “Ardoyne Youth Enterprise is delighted to see this new phase in the development of its capital project — a youth and community hub that will support the needs of the North Belfast community and help build local capacity.

“Our accessible hub will support creative and digital learning, training, youth development and counselling services. It will also provide a welcoming space for groups across North Belfast to use for community engagement and youth development activities.

“The board, staff and members of Ardoyne Youth Enterprise, past and present, have worked extremely hard to turn an idea into a reality, and it is very rewarding to see work now beginning on site.

“This new resource will serve the communities of North Belfast and will help shape and transform young people's lives for many years.”