'Some parents in tears at the cost of school uniforms'

THE SDLP's Westminster candidate for West Belfast has said there can be no further delay in supporting families with school uniform costs.

Councillor Paul Doherty was speaking after the Department of Education launched a public consultation on measures including a price cap.

Councillor Doherty operates a previously worn school uniform scheme at a community solidarity hub in Andersonstown. He said an intervention on the "eye-watering costs of school uniforms is long overdue".

"While this public consultation is welcome, what struggling families really need is action and we cannot allow this situation to drag on for another school year," he said. "Families need support now and promises of potential help down the line brings little comfort in the here and now.

“The failure to put support in place will mean that this summer is another agonising one for many parents who are simply unable to meet the costs of school uniforms and branded PE kits that they are required to buy for their children to attend certain schools. Some parents will be forced into debt to afford these ever-increasing costs."

Cllr Doherty said he has experienced firsthand the pressure that these costs put on families and once again second hand school uniforms schemes will have to step in to support parents.

"We have been running these schemes for the past four years and it’s no exaggeration to say that we regularly deal with parents who are in tears at the situation they find themselves in, with some travelling long distances in the hope of some support. It’s an absolute disgrace that this situation has been allowed to drag on for so long. I have been speaking out about it for some time with no action taken.

“Whatever the outcome of this consultation the Education Minister needs to ensure affordable school uniform legislation is in place before the start of the 2025 school year. No parent should have to face financial stress simply to send their child to school.”