SoS urged to intervene if DUP continues with anti-Irish language policies

SECRETARY of State Hilary Benn has been told that he will have to intervene if the DUP continues with its opposition to Irish language rights.



Mr Benn was reminded of his responsibilities during a meeting with Conradh na Gaeilge at Glór na Móna on the Whiterock Road.



During the meeting the Irish language delegation welcomed the Repeal of the 1737 ban on Irish in courts in the North which was announced by the Secretary of State in February this year, as well as his positive comments around dual-language signage at Grand Central Station.



Speaking after the meeting Conchúr Ó Muadaigh, Advocacy Manager with Conradh na Gaeilge, said: “The meeting focused around our concerns regarding increased opposition from the DUP and others to the Irish language in recent weeks, including opposition to dual-language signage at Grand Central Station, the consistent blocking by the Deputy First Minister of a new funding model for Foras na Gaeilge and the delays by the Communities Minister Gordon Lyons in bringing forward a new Irish language Strategy, delays which have resulted in a third Judicial Review challenge.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn speaks with Cuisle Nic Liam and Pádraig Ó Tiarnaigh from Conradh na Gaeilge

“All of that comes in the context where the DUP have recently signed off on the appointment process for an Irish language Commissioner. We made it abundantly clear to the Secretary of State that if the DUP continue their long-standing opposition to Irish language rights, which will ultimately cripple the work of the Commissioner and erode confidence in the institutions, then the onus will be on the Secretary of State to intervene and implement those language rights himself.



“The 2022 Identity and Language Act contains bespoke step-in powers that will allow the Secretary of State to do just that and we took this opportunity to inform him of our expectation that he will use those powers if that scenario arises."