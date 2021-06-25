Specsavers Park Centre celebrates ‘sunnies’ for International Sunglasses Day

Sunday, June 27 marks International Sunglasses Day which aims to share the message of UV protection and the importance of wearing shades to protect your eyes from the sun’s harsh ultraviolet (UV) rays.



To mark the day, Specsavers is reminding people to shield their eyes in the brighter months when UV radiation is stronger. Wearing a good-quality pair of sunglasses with UV protection will help prevent the harmful rays from damaging your eyes. Without the proper care and protection, UV light can have an impact on your eyes and over time it can increase the risks of specific eye conditions such as cataracts and AMD (age-related macular degeneration).



Sunglasses with UV400 protection can filter out up to 99 per cent of UVA and UVB rays. This is slightly higher than what British Standards require for eye protection, which makes them the best choice to ensure that your eyes are fully protected from sun damage. You can tell whether sunglasses offer UV protection by checking if the frame features the CE or UV400 mark.



