Specsavers Park Centre is honoured for work with homeless charity

AN optometrist from SPECSAVERS Park Centre has been honoured for looking after the eye health of his local community by the founders of Specsavers.

Matthew McKenny, an ophthalmic director at Specsavers Park Centre, received the Doug Perkins Medal for clinical excellence, thanks to his outstanding contributions to eye care, particularly through his work with the Simon Community.

It is one of only of eight Specsavers businesses in the UK and the Republic of Ireland to receive the clinical excellence award this year.

Doug Perkins said of Matthew’s medal: “Specsavers mission is to change lives through better sight and hearing and all of the winners are shining examples of how our optometrists and audiologists do that every day. Congratulations to Matthew.”

Mr McKenny has been looking after the eyes of those in the local community for 13 years at Specsavers Park Centre. The store was the first in Northern Ireland to pilot a partnership between Specsavers and Simon Community NI to provide eye testing clinics for those experiencing homelessness.

Since the success of Specsavers Park Centre’s clinics, a further ten have taken place across Northern Ireland, facilitating over 30 appointments, and processing 25 prescription lenses and frames.

Matthew attended the Doug & Mary Awards ceremony in Birmingham recently and commented. “I am truly honoured to have received the Doug Perkins Medal for clinical excellence. Providing access to patient-centred care is at the core of my practice. So, it’s an honour to receive this award from the founders of Specsavers. I also want to thank my colleagues at Specsavers Park Centre because as a team, we take pride in the dedication, skills and expertise that we bring to our local community, particularly our clinics with the Simon Community.

"The partnership began as a pilot with our practice and has now extended to all stores and areas across Northern Ireland, providing clinics for the organisation’s clients, which is something I am exceptionally proud of.”