Sporting opportunities at Blessed Trinity College

AT Blessed Trinity College, we are very proud of the wide range of sports that we cater for through our extensive PE curriculum and afterschool provision, aptly named Team Trinity.

As we tell all of our prospective students, if sport is ‘your thing’ we have fantastic facilities and expert coaching that can take you to the next level.



From girls’ and boys’ football to Gaelic, boxing, golf, hurling, netball, gymnastics, dance and rugby, to name a few, there really is something for everyone at Blessed Trinity.

Amongst our PE and Coaching staff, we are lucky to have the past Captain of the Ladies Antrim Gaelic Football Team, Aine Tubridy as well as Cliftonville FC and NI Under 21 defender, Aaron Donnelly.



On a daily basis, students have access to a vast 3G pitch, state-of-the-art fitness suite and multiple sports halls, all on site. These facilities help us to support some of our most elite sports students, including Josh Briggs and Conor Donnelly who are both students of the IFA JD Sports Academy in conjunction with Ulster University at Jordanstown.



We work in close partnership with local Boxing Clubs including STAR ABC, where our own students have achieved great success, such as Year 11 student Ciaran O’Neill, who represents both Boxing and Gaelic Football for Country Antrim.



Students also continue to enjoy expert coaching in Rugby from Ophir, Academy and Istonians RFC.



Meanwhile we are proud to boast single handicap golfer Rory McLarnon of Fortwilliam Golf Club as well as Cliftonville FC Ladies player Fi Morgan, amongst our students.

In Blessed Trinity we nurture and develop the sporting skills and talents of our students, at whatever level they wish to participate and excel at.



