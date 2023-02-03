Spring in the air with SPAR Craic 10k in view

Staff at Options IT are gearing up for this year’s SPAR Craic 10k

THIS week marked the end of January and start of February with St Brigid’s Day on the first of the new month marking the traditional start of Irish spring.

Already, the evenings are getting brighter and runners will have another Saint’s day in mind as March 17 and the SPAR Craic 10k is fast coming into view, so the clock is ticking for those wishing to avail of the Early Bird rate that expires on March 5.

Until then, the fee is £20 (online) or just £17 by calling into Belfast Media Group’s office: 2 Hannahstown Hill, BT170LT.

With the event promising to be the biggest yet, it is a case of all hands on deck with all help most welcome to ensure this year’s event is the best since its inception in 2015.

On St Patrick’s Day, runners are set to take over the streets of Belfast for the biggest and best SPAR Craic 10k yet and with sights firmly focussed on the event, Options IT have confirmed their support for a second year.

“We’re no strangers to a physical challenge at Options and no better way to celebrate St Patrick’s Day than the SPAR Craic 10K, now an annual fixture in the Options event calendar,” said Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options.

“We are very excited to be taking part again this year and can’t wait to experience the buzz around Belfast on race day. Good luck to all of this year’s runners - see you at the finish line.”

#tbthursday #competition #SPARcraic10k2019



Do you want to win an offical SPAR Craic 10k 2023 t-shirt or vest? 👕



ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS...

☘️Like this post

☘️Share this post

☘️Tag 2 running friends



Winner announced tomorrow - Goodluck!!💚 pic.twitter.com/LHsnlIANQ1 — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) February 2, 2023

Thousands of runners are expected to set off from Belfast City Hall, following the 10k route that finishes in Ormeau Park, part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the national saints’ day.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

The Early Bird rate of £20 is open until March 5 with the fee rising to £25 until race day (Friday, March 17).

Online registration will close on March 12 at midnight after that late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

The entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Once again, our charity partner, Marie Curie will receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by an adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by a parent or guardian.

Registration is open at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/SparCraic10k2023 or by calling into the office at Belfast Media Group, 2 Hannahstown Hill, BT170LT.