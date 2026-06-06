TUV North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston has been giving off again about the ‘IRA shrine’ at Long Kesh. He’s unhappy that around 40 grand a year is being spent to maintain the site, even though 40 grand a year wouldn’t cut the grass at Stormont.

“Why?” he earnestly asked MLAs. “To keep an IRA shrine up to standard?

“Keeping those obnoxious buildings offers nothing for future generations, keeping these buildings is blocking regeneration of this site, keeping these buildings is stopping inward investment and job creation.

“A Stormont which preserves one listed building associated with those who want to destroy Northern Ireland, while leaving the other associated with the founders of Northern Ireland is indeed not one delivering for unionism,” he added, referencing the state of the former residence of former Prime Minister James Craig.

“I want to see inward investment, I want to see development at the Maze, but that cannot happen while the hospital wing and the associated buildings connected with that shrine are left in place.”

Like many MLAs, Timothy seems gloriously unaware that there’s only one shrine at the site, and it’s not an IRA one. Here it is (above). It’s near the main entrance to Long Kesh and it’s a touching tribute to the men of the UDA and UFF who gave their all for Loyal Ulster. Sadly, unlike the Long Kesh/Maze site across the road, it’s entirely illegal and was put up on Housing Executive land without anybody being asked. Squinter has asked the Executive a few times over the years what they intend to do about it, and since actions speak louders than words, the answer has been “Absolutely nothing.”

Fleggers vote for Sunday opening

JUST as the TUV don’t want an IRA shrine at Long Kesh, so they don’t want the Sunday opening hours changed.

BUSY: Fleggers on the Beersbridge Road

Councillor Ron McDowell issued a moving and passionate defence of 1pm Sunday opening this week in response to a move to open shops a bit earlier during Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. People need a rest, he argued; people need to be given time and space to worship on the Sabbath.

Out on a dander in East Belfast on Sunday, Squinter happened across this merry band of locals (above) resting and worshipping on the Beersbridge Road by putting up big mahoosive flegs on the lampposts.

A recent City Hall survey revealed that over 80 per cent of people in the city think the Sunday opening hours are ridiculous.

Perhaps Cllr Ron thinks the Council survey didn’t reach true-blue parts of the city; or that it’s only republicans who need to do their messages on a Sunday morning.